Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 603,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,725. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.