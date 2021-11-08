Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 14,711 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $422.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.32. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.70.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

