Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 51,782 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 84.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 9.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,430. The stock has a market cap of $962.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,269,729 shares of company stock valued at $799,768,624 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

