Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vroom were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 301.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

VRM stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

