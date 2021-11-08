Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vroom to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Vroom has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.780-$-0.730 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vroom stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

