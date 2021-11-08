Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 7.4%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 5,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 411,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,296,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

