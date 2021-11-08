Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,132. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $133.35 and a 1 year high of $207.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.11.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.