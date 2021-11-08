Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 301,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $47,237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $196.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $132.85 and a 12 month high of $200.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

