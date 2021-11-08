Waddell & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $457.43. 14,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,124. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $465.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $430.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

