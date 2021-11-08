Waddell & Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 182,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,285,727. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

