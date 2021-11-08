Waddell & Associates LLC Has $61.60 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 9.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $61,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $532.09. 26,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.59 and its 200-day moving average is $494.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $368.80 and a 12 month high of $533.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

