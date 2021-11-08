Waddell & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.96. 497,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,391,109. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

