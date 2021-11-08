Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $324.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.