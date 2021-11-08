Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 36.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 60.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 34.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $78.84 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

