Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

