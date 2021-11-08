Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,376 shares during the period. AFC Gamma accounts for about 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.64% of AFC Gamma worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $8,055,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $6,272,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

