Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $225.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.16. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

