Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 577,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

