Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 45,058 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

