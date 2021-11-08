Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,563 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $828.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.