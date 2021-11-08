Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

WMT opened at $150.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

