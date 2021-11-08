Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.63 ($45.44).

G1A opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.35 and a 200-day moving average of €37.44. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

