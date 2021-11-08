Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €117.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €136.40 ($160.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Stratec has a twelve month low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a twelve month high of €147.40 ($173.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €123.59.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

