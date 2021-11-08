Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $284.80 or 0.00429012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $356,753.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

