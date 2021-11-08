Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $43.01 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,324 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up about 6.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.81% of Rapid7 worth $43,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $138.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

