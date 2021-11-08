Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $206,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Integral Ad Science makes up about 0.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAS opened at $24.44 on Monday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

