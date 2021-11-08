Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 579,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,000. Momentive Global makes up 1.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.