WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $887.44 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. WAX has a market cap of $887.44 million and approximately $139.39 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,805,002,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,814,407,165 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

