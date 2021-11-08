Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.86 on Monday, hitting $504.26. The stock had a trading volume of 70,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day moving average is $424.95. The company has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

