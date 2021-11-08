Waycross Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,980.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,006.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,829.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,613.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.