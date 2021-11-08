Waycross Partners LLC Sells 818 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $7.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

