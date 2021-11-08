Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on W. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of W opened at $246.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.03. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

