Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on W. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

