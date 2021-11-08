WaykiChain Market Cap Tops $37.22 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $37.22 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00232016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00097389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

