Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shake Shack stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.