Wedbush Downgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Neutral

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.