Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $73.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/5/2021 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

9/14/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.88. 12,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

