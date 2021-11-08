Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $15.76 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.