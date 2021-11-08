Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $22.82 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691,785 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of Medical Properties Trust worth $22,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.09 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.