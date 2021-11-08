Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 400,485 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares during the quarter. NETSTREIT makes up 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $37,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 208,173 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 153,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

