Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 405,554 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,000. W. P. Carey accounts for about 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of W. P. Carey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 87.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

