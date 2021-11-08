Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $162.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

