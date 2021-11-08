Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 31,122 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Xilinx by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 49.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $200.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

