Weld Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,131. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,621 shares of company stock worth $10,194,073. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

