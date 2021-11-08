Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Sempra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

SRE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,028. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.