Weld Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

American International Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.62. 17,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

