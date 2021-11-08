Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 82.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,003.59. 16,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,829.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,613.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,006.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

