Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.97 on Monday, hitting $273.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.