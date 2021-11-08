Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

