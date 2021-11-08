Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
