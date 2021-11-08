Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,996,828 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $7,748,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $243.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $243.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

